Applications for Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley homes now available

As part of Habitat for Humanity’s homeownership program, each family receives financial and first-time home buyer education.

Special to the Daily

Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley is now accepting homeowner applications for homes, which will be located downvalley, with a scheduled completion date of 2022. Applications will be accepted until 4 p.m. Sept. 30, 2021.

Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley works with partner families, guiding them through the application process. As part of Habitat’s homeownership program, each family also receives financial and first-time home buyer education. This ensures every first-time homeowner is set up for success as they transition from renting to owning.

To qualify, families must currently live in substandard housing, earn 35% to 80% (between $35,000 and $80,000 for a family of four) of the area median income, purchase the home through an affordable mortgage, have good credit, show the ability to pay for the home and have the willingness to partner with Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley.

In addition, each adult contributes 250 sweat equity hours. If you work for Eagle County School District, please contact us for additional details on our educator housing partnership.

“Building my Habitat home means to me that I can give my daughter a better life. It means that I will get to grow as a mother and a person. Building the house will give me the opportunity to show people that no matter what life throws at you if you set your mind to it, you will accomplish your goals and dreams,” shared future homeowner Elena.

After an application has been submitted, the information is reviewed by a selection committee. Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley has one open application period annually and typically selects six to eight families during an application cycle. Applications are now available at HabitatVailValley.org/homeownership/own-a-home , at the Habitat Vail Valley office at 455 Nottingham Ranch Road in Avon or at the Habitat ReStore at 751 Chambers Road in Eagle. This year’s application deadline is Friday, September 30, 2021, at 4 p.m. For more information about HFHVV homeownership, call the Habitat office at (970) 748-6718.