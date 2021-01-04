Area near Eagle set for slash pile burning





The Eagle Valley Wildand Team will burn slash piles in the Eby Creek Mesa area as soon as Jan. 11.

The wildland team includes members from Greater Eagle Fire Protection District and Eagle River Fire Protection District, in cooperation with the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, Eagle County and the Eby Creek Mesa Home Owners Association. Burning operations will occur as weather and snow conditions permit throughout January and February.

Burning will only be conducted under specific guidelines established by the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, including having adequate snow cover on the ground and acceptable weather forecasts that meet guidelines for safe and effective burning and adequate smoke dispersal.

The main objective of burning the slash piles is to reduce remaining woody fuels for the purpose of public safety. The existing piles are the result of forest management projects to improve wildlife habitat and reduce hazardous fuels.

Eagle Valley Wildland works with partner agencies including the Colorado Air Pollution Control Division, Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control and local authorities in developing and implementing any pile burning project. Pile burning may continue periodically throughout the county through the winter as weather and snow conditions permit. Prescribed fire smoke may affect your health. Go to https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/wood-smoke- and-health for additional heath-related information, or contact your doctor or other health professional.