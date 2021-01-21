‘Art Around Avon’ program seeks project applicants

The town of Avon is seeking applicants for the 2021 Art Around Avon program.

Special to the Daily

The town of Avon has released a call for sculpture artists and request for proposals for multiple artists to apply for the Art Around Avon Program to promote the display of visual sculpture art throughout the community for the benefit of residents and visitors. Interested applicants may apply online through March 15.

Art Around Avon is a new program with the goal of selecting up to nine visual sculpture art pieces for installation in pre-determined outdoor spaces in early June. The selected artist’s work will be on exhibition in an outdoor location for up to 12 months during which time the artist may make the work available for sale.

For more information, go to avon.org.