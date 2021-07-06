Avon and Eagle County Police seek participants for Latino Police Academy

The Avon Police Department will be hosting its ninth annual Latino Police Academy. The goal of this academy is to educate and inform Latino community members of the roles and capabilities of the Avon Police Department, Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, Vail Police Department and Eagle Police Department.

The Academy will take place every Monday starting July 12 and running through Aug. 30. Classes will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. The events provide an inside look at what it is like to work as a police officer in Eagle County.

The academy will include eight classes, covering the following topics:

July 12 : State of the police department, crime in Avon, community policing, Avon Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau and crime scene investigations; including fingerprinting, latent prints, dusting and black lights.

: State of the police department, crime in Avon, community policing, Avon Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau and crime scene investigations; including fingerprinting, latent prints, dusting and black lights. July 19 : Participants will use the Firearms Training Simulator and be given computer simulation of shoot or don’t shoot situations and be required to react as a police officer in compliance with the use of force policy.

: Participants will use the Firearms Training Simulator and be given computer simulation of shoot or don’t shoot situations and be required to react as a police officer in compliance with the use of force policy. July 26 : Participants will learn about the Eagle County Special Operations Unit and also will be taught basic self-defense techniques.

: Participants will learn about the Eagle County Special Operations Unit and also will be taught basic self-defense techniques. Aug. 2 : Drug Recognition Experts and DUI enforcement: participants will learn how to evaluate the sobriety of an individual and perform tests on an intoxicated person.

: Drug Recognition Experts and DUI enforcement: participants will learn how to evaluate the sobriety of an individual and perform tests on an intoxicated person. Aug. 9 : Participants will visit the Eagle County Courtroom for a presentation and Eagle County Sheriffs Office Victims Advocates.

: Participants will visit the Eagle County Courtroom for a presentation and Eagle County Sheriffs Office Victims Advocates. Aug. 16 : Defensive driving training: Participants will have the opportunity to drive a marked patrol vehicle equipped with lights and sirens through a driving course set up by the driving instructor.

: Defensive driving training: Participants will have the opportunity to drive a marked patrol vehicle equipped with lights and sirens through a driving course set up by the driving instructor. Aug. 23 : Vail Public Safety Communications Center presentation.

: Vail Public Safety Communications Center presentation. Aug. 30: An evening with firearms instructors at the firing range.

The Latino Police Academy is open to a maximum of 25 students, all subject to a background investigation. Due to the subject matter, we ask that participants be 18 years of age and older, have no felony convictions, no significant or recent misdemeanor convictions and be willing to complete a waiver of liability.

Fill out an application today at the Avon Police Department or online. You can also email your registration form to Detective Alan Hernandez at ahernandez@avon.org .

For more information in Spanish, please contact Avon Police Department’s Community Outreach Coordinator Brenda Torres at btorres@avon.org or call 970-748-4001.