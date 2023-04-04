Avon announces lineup for 37th annual Salute to the USA

Los Lonely Boys is comprised of the three singing Garza Brothers â drummer Ringo, 6-string bassist Jojo, and guitarist Henry.

Courtesy Photo

On Monday, April 3, the town of Avon announced that Jenny and the Mexicats will open for the Grammy-award-winning Los Lonely Boys at the 37th annual Salute to the USA on Monday, July 3 in Harry A. Nottingham Park.

Jenny and the Mexicats will kick off the show at 6 p.m.

“You won’t want to miss the live music at Salute to the USA,” said Danita Dempsey, Avon’s culture, arts and special events manager. “Jenny and the Mexicats opening for Grammy-award-winning Los Lonely Boys are going to be two remarkable performances.”

Jenny and the Mexicats got their start in Madrid as Pachucos y la princesa in June 2008. It all started when Icho (double bass) invited Jenny to live in Madrid. Jenny, in her 20s, had come to the right place. Icho called the best guitarist he knew, Pantera, a guitarist with very versatile flamenco technique, they had played together for many years in a rockabilly and punk band in their hometown in Mexico. Pantera proposed to a colleague that he played with in the world of flamenco, David, an extraordinary Spanish cajon player.

Headlining Salute to the USA is Los Lonely Boys. Brothers Henry, Jojo and Ringo Garza have been playing and touring together since they were teenagers. Three years ago, they decided to take a break to focus on their own growing families, but during the summer of 2022, they returned to life on the road alongside The Who.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Over the last 17 years, the three young Garza brothers formed a band, got signed to a major label and had a hit single, propelling their bluesy “Texican rock and roll” sound from San Angelo, Texas, to worldwide notoriety. They have sold 2.5 million records, won a Grammy, and received five more Grammy nominations in the span of their career.

“Salute to the USA is Avon’s most anticipated event of the year. We are honored to host these amazing artists,” Dempsey said. “Come one, come all to enjoy the tradition of this celebration with the most exhilarating firework display in the Colorado Rockies, award-winning musicians, family fun zone, festival-style foods, refreshing beverages at the Hahnewald bar, and so much more.”

For more information about Salute to the USA, visit Avon.org/Salute .