Avon announces transportation options, road closures for Salute to the USA

The town of Avon is preparing to host its annual July 3 Salute to the USA event on Saturday at Harry A. Nottingham Park. The event will kick off at 5 p.m. and go until 10 p.m.

The town is recommending public transportation to get to and from the event. If you drive, parking will be available at the Beaver Creek Bear Lots. Expect long delays.

The following roads will be closed on Saturday, June 3:

Lake Street: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Mikaela Way: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

West Benchmark Road at Avon Station: 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

West Benchmark Road at Avon Road: 4-11 p.m.

Riverfront Lane: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sun Road: 9:30-11 p.m.

On Saturday, all Avon buses and shuttles will arrive and depart from the Avon Station, with the following updates:

The town of Avon transit department will operate the Red and Blue Lines from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Avon Night Rider will operate from the conclusion of the fireworks to 10:30 p.m.

Avon Transit will run off-schedule all day.

Lake Street and Comfort Inn bus stops are closed.

Avon will provide fare-free event shuttles as outlined below:

To and from Beaver Creek : Avon shuttles will run every 30-minutes between Avon Station and the Elk and Bear lots between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. and between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. Guests who park at the Elk and Bear lots after 8 p.m. will walk to Harry A. Nottingham Park, about a 10-minute walk.

: Avon shuttles will run every 30-minutes between Avon Station and the Elk and Bear lots between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. and between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. Guests who park at the Elk and Bear lots after 8 p.m. will walk to Harry A. Nottingham Park, about a 10-minute walk. To and from EagleVail : Avon shuttles will run every 30 minutes between Avon Station and the EagleVail Community Center between 5 and 8 p.m. and between 10 and 11 p.m.

: Avon shuttles will run every 30 minutes between Avon Station and the EagleVail Community Center between 5 and 8 p.m. and between 10 and 11 p.m. To and from Vail : Avon shuttles will run every 30 minutes between Avon Station and Walmart Station between 5 and 8 p.m. and 10 and 11 p.m.

: Avon shuttles will run every 30 minutes between Avon Station and Walmart Station between 5 and 8 p.m. and 10 and 11 p.m. To and from Edwards: Avon shuttles will run every 30 minutes between Avon Station and Freedom Park from Avon Station between 5 and 8 p.m. and between 10 and 11 p.m.

Eco Transit will offer regular service between Vail and Walmart Station, Eagle/Gypsum and Avon Station.

Fare-free service will be provided beginning at 3 p.m. until the end of the day.

Questions should be directed to call ECO Transit at 970-328-3520.

Parking for the event is limited and on a first-come, first-served basis and available at the following locations:

Designated on-street parking locations,

Beaver Creek Bear Lot,

Designated private parking lots,

Or, by permit only.

Beginning at 9:45 p.m. loSaturday, June 3, all vehicular traffic will be directed eastbound on Highway 6 from Avon Road and westbound on Highway 6 from West Beaver Creek Blvd.

For more information on the Avon impacts, contact the town of Avon at 970-748-4000.