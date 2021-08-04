Avon Arts Festival to impact traffic, transportation over the weekend

The Avon Festival of the Arts takes place this weekend on Lake Street and in the Avon Recreation Center west parking lot. The two-day outdoor event features juried artists from across the nation representing painting, sculpture, jewelry, ceramics and much more.

During the two-day festival, residents and attendees can expect a number of impacts to traffic, parking and transportation.

Avon transit modifications

The Lake Street Bus Stop will be closed from 11 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 5 through noon on Monday, Aug. 9. Please use the bus stop on Mikaela Way, which is located behind the Recreation Center.

All other Avon Transit bus stops will operate as normally scheduled. Avon Transit will stay on schedule as conditions permit.

Temporary road closures

Lake Street will be closed from the Avon Recreation Center north lot beginning at 11 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 5 through Monday, Aug. 9 at 12 p.m.

Parking

Free on-street parking is available as well as at the Avon Elementary School and Beaver Creek Bear parking lots.

Additional information

For more information on the Avon impacts, please visit Avon.org or call (970) 748-4000.

If you go

The event will take place Saturday, Aug. 7 and Sunday, Aug. 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Lake Street and in the Avon Recreation Center’s west parking lot.