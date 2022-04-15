Avon begins planning for emergency notification system

After installing Avon’s first siren at the top of Wildridge last spring, the town of Avon is considering additional sirens for its northern hillside communities this summer.

Courtesy photo

After installing Avon’s first siren at the top of Wildridge last spring, the town of Avon is considering additional sirens for its northern hillside communities this summer. A public hearing is scheduled for April 19 with the town’s Planning and Zoning Commission to review and collect community input. The goal is to provide a uniform, effective audible warning system in the event of a wildfire.

This type of system will complement other notification tactics already used during emergencies, including but not limited to reverse 911, EC Alert/Everbridge, IPAWS, radio, social media, temporary signage and door-to-door evacuation protocols.

The plan includes four additional sirens: one located at the O’Neal Spur Park, one at the Saddleridge apartments (formerly Wildridge firehouse), one at the public works building (Annex) above Wildwood, and one above Mountain Star near the water tank.

For more information and to review the modeling for these additional sirens, please visit Avon.org/planning or contact Planning Director Matt Pielsticker at 970-748-4413 or mpielsticker@avon.org .