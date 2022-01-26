Avon bets on pickleball with court reconstruction in Nottingham Park

On Tuesday, Jan. 25, Avon moved forward with plans to reconfigure and resurface its courts on the west side of Harry A. Nottingham Park. The plans will include replacing one of the existing tennis courts with two additional pickleball courts.

Town of Avon/Courtesy Photo

Many people move to Eagle County for its variety of recreational opportunities. And on Tuesday night, the Avon Town Council heard from a passionate cohort of residents who advocated for the expansion of one of these recreational opportunities — pickleball.

Redesigning and reconstructing the courts on the west side of Harry A. Nottingham Park has been in the town’s capital improvements budget for some time. Currently, the courts — which include one basketball/soccer court, one basketball court, three tennis courts and four pickleball courts — are in serious need of repair.

According to the report prepared by the town engineer Justin Hildreth, the “current asphalt surface has dead spots and cracks wide enough to be a safety hazard as well as affect the integrity of the game.”

At Tuesday night’s Town Council meeting, council discussed the future layout of the courts as a vocal and passionate cohort of Eagle County residents have continued to advocate for additional pickleball courts for several years now.

The town has been collecting community feedback on the courts’ layout for some time now, and has received numerous letters about the court layout, the majority of which came from these pickleball players.

There were several layouts proposed to council including one that eliminated one of the basketball courts, which none of the council members supported. The most popular option was replacing one of the tennis courts with two additional pickleball courts. On Tuesday, only Mayor Sarah Smith Hymes opposed this option, citing concern for losing an important recreation opportunity.

“There are many tennis players that want to be able to play tennis without having to pay for it,” Smith Hymes said initially. “I really do not want to see one of the very few, free public tennis courts available in the upper valley to go away. I respect and acknowledge and appreciate all of the pickleballers, and I know that they are advocating for courts lots of different places, but I for one know that those tennis players have very few options.”

She added that one of the reasons many tennis players, including herself, don’t use the Avon courts currently is because “they are in such terrible condition.” She later added that the Booth Falls courts in East Vail often have long waits in the summer, and that once repaired, the Avon courts would likely see additional tennis traffic.

However, at Tuesday’s meeting, a large cohort of pickleball players — which represented both full-time and part-time residents of Avon as well as EagleVail, Edwards and Beaver Creek — spoke in favor of eliminating the tennis court for additional pickleball courts.

“I absolutely believe that we should keep tennis courts, but pickleball is growing at such an incredible rate and has such an incredible impact,” said Mike Kieler, who identified himself as an EagleVail resident and the pickleball ambassador for the Vail area. “From an economic standpoint, I think it has had a tremendous impact on the valley and will continue to as, like so many of us, I never go anywhere without my pickleball paddle and balls.”

Not only did these individuals express their passion for the sport, many said that it would be a draw for visitors and even those looking to move to the county.

“We looked at a lot of different places and we settled on Avon because of their recreational facilities — their rec center, Nottingham Lake and at the time, there were those four pickleball courts, which since that time have fallen into disrepair,” said Susan Coburn. “We moved to Avon for that and I would like to acknowledge that there are a lot of people who move to Avon for their recreational facilities. It (pickleball) would be a draw for people coming to Avon.”

Robin Landry, a part-time Edwards resident asked the town to be forward thinking by adding more pickleball courts and said that “if there were enough courts, it would bring people from all over the country.”

Several individuals noted from a sheer-numbers perspective, the sport accommodates a greater number of people, per court, than tennis can.

“Pickleball was the fastest growing sport in the United States the last three years and expected to be in the fourth year. You can accommodate 16 players on a tennis court configured for pickleball and only four on a tennis court,” said William Welsh, a Singleree resident. “There were far more pickleball players than tennis players in Avon when the courts were playable.”

The comments made by the pickleball advocates at Tuesday’s meeting were certainly heard by Town Council, who gave direction for the town to remove one tennis court in order to create two additional pickleball courts.

Council member RJ Andrade said that the pickleball players organization and passion was enough to sway him to support the new layout.

Even Smith Hymes, who prior to public comment, has opposed eliminating one of the tennis courts, came around in the end.

“As it stands now, the four pickleball courts on a single tennis court is not working,” she said, adding that she supported the new configuration, but did so “with a heavy heart because I hate to lose those tennis courts.

Awarding the project

In addition, council also awarded the $1.19 million reconstruction project to contractor RA Nelson, who intends to work with courts subcontractor Renner Sports Surfaces. Renner has built a number of local courts, including those built five years ago in EagleVail as well as courts in Vail, Breckenridge and Dillon. The entire project budget is $1.3 million.

Council approved the contract on Tuesday with the caveat that the interim town attorney, Karl Hanlon, attempt to create an escalation clause for liquidated damages past a certain date.

Construction on the courts is expected to begin around May 1 and be completed by July 31. The project will include resurfacing and repainting of the courts themselves as well as reconstruction of the fences and an 8-foot extension to the east of the entire court footprint. While not included in the project bid itself, the town expressed its intention to add seating areas as well as some shade structures for both spectators and players to the courts.

And once the project is completed, multiple council members expressed a desire to increase the town’s youth tennis and pickleball programs, to create new players for both sports.

Reporter Ali Longwell can be reached at alongwell@vaildaily.com.