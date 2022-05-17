Avon clean-up day returns Saturday, June 4
It’s due time for spring cleaning after the winter season
The town of Avon is celebrating the changing seasons with some spring cleaning. On Saturday, June 4, the town will host the eighth annual Town Clean-Up Day event, giving volunteers a chance to clean up Avon after the winter season.
Volunteer check-in is at 10 a.m. after which team captains will take volunteer groups to assigned clean-up zones. Everyone will meet back at Town Hall between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to enjoy live music featuring Dina & Mauricio, ice cold beer and delicious food provided by Ein Prosit.
All details including clean-up zones and hours can be found online at Avon.org or by calling 970-748-4061.