Avon clean-up day returns Saturday, June 4

On Saturday, June 4, 2022 Avon will host the eighth annual Town Clean-Up Day event.

Town of Avon/Courtesy Photo

The town of Avon is celebrating the changing seasons with some spring cleaning. On Saturday, June 4, the town will host the eighth annual Town Clean-Up Day event, giving volunteers a chance to clean up Avon after the winter season.

Volunteer check-in is at 10 a.m. after which team captains will take volunteer groups to assigned clean-up zones. Everyone will meet back at Town Hall between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to enjoy live music featuring Dina & Mauricio, ice cold beer and delicious food provided by Ein Prosit.

All details including clean-up zones and hours can be found online at Avon.org or by calling 970-748-4061.