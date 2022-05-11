Avon Clean Up Week begins May 30

The town of Avon Clean Up Week will begin on Monday, May 30, and continue through Saturday, June 4. If Avon residents have unwanted materials, including large items such as washers, dryers or furniture, now is the time to throw them away. All removal is free.

Starting Wednesday, May 25, Avon residents can contact the Avon Public Works Department to schedule a pickup for the following week. Public Works staff will come to your home to pick up the materials curbside between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. All items must be placed curbside. Town staff will take materials to the landfill free of charge.

The Public Works Department will take almost anything. Exceptions include yard waste, tires and construction trash, hazardous and toxic waste such as paints, motor oil, batteries and electronics.

Residents may take their old electronic equipment, or components (e-waste) to the Eagle County Household Hazardous Waste Facility in Wolcott located by the landfill. Refrigerators and freezers will not be collected, but individuals can take these items to the Eagle County Landfill for recycling as long as the Freon has been removed; documentation will be needed showing Freon has been removed.

Additionally, Eagle County Landfill is offering a punch card for disposing of spring clean-up waste. For additional information on the punch card, contact Eagle County at 970-328-3470.

For more information on Avon Clean Up Week or to schedule a pickup, please contact Gary Padilla at the Avon Public Works Department at 970-748-4118.