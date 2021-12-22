Avon closes Town Hall due to COVID-19 concerns
The closure is effective staring Wednesday 5 p.m.
The Avon Town Hall is closed to the public effective Wednesday, Dec. 22, at 5 p.m. and will remained closed until further notice in an effort to slow the accelerating spread of COVID-19. There is a secure drop box in the entrance foyer at 100 Mikaela Way where the public can drop payments, permits and building plans.
The town website, Avon.org, is the best place to find information about virtual public meetings, as well as updates on COVID-19 in our community.
Town Hall staff will continue to be available to conduct town business by phone, email and virtual meetings. A complete town staff directory can be found at Avon.org/directory. Please contact info@avon.org or (970) 748-4000 with any questions.