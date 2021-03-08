Avon Elementary, Berry Creek send quarantine notices

Avon Elementary and Berry Creek Middle School recently sent COVID-19 notices to community members after learning of three positive cases, all last in school Tuesday, March 2.

A staff member at Avon Elementary School tested positive for the virus and 12 students and one staff member have been directed to quarantine, Eagle County Schools said Monday.

At Berry Creek, one staff member and one student tested positive for the virus, with one staff member and one student directed to quarantine.

Battle Mountain High School was notified of a student testing positive over the weekend, but contact tracing determined no other students or staff will need to quarantine.