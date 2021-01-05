Avon Elementary sends COVID-19 notifications

Avon Elementary School leaders sent notifications to the community Tuesday after Eagle County Public Health informed them of a staff member testing positive for COVID-19.

Contact tracing determined one other staff member was in close contact with the positive case and would need to quarantine. No students had close contact or need to quarantine. A third staff member, in an unrelated incident, will quarantine due to close contact with a positive case outside of school.

Eagle County Schools has adopted the new quarantine protocols from the CDC and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

The new guidance shortens the duration for general quarantine orders from 14 days to 10 days, and allows staff members or students to return to school after seven days with a negative test result. Students or staff members must wait to be tested between the fifth and seventh day of their quarantine period, and ​if negative and symptom free​ can return to normal activities on the eighth day.