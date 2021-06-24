Avon follows Vail, Beaver Creek and Eagle in canceling fireworks show

The town of Avon officially made the call to cancel its annual Salute to the USA fireworks display on Thursday, just one day after Vail, Beaver Creek and Eagle also pulled the plug.

These announcements come as Eagle County moves into Stage 2 fire restrictions on Friday due to extreme fire conditions in the state. Under Stage 2 fire restrictions, all fireworks are banned, including those usually allowed under state law.

Avon’s annual Salute to the USA event on July 3 will otherwise proceed as planned.

Reporter Ali Longwell can be reached at alongwell@vaildaily.com.