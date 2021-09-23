Avon has spent over $90K on recall process, including legal expenses

For over a year, the town of Avon has been engaged with the Avon Recall Committee over an effort to recall Mayor Sarah Smith Hymes and Council member Tamra Underwood.

Throughout this recall process, both legal and otherwise, the town has incurred a number of expenses. To date, the town has spent $80,010.68 in legal expenses on the recall as well as an estimated $10,000 to $15,000 of staff time and expects to spend $10,000 on the coordinated election in November.

This is all according to a written report that will be included as part of the packet for the Tuesday, Sept. 28 Town Council meeting. This packet will be made available on Friday, Sept. 24.

In the report, the expenses to date are broken down a bit more:

$20,488.94 on “general legal expenses in response to citizen questions regarding the recall process, advising the town clerk on the recall process and in reviewing the recall petitions.”

$59,521.74 on “legal expenses directly related to the declaratory judgment action filed to request an interpretation regarding the required number of signatures.”

The $10,000 to $15,000 of staff time is reported as an estimate, with the caveat that “staff did not keep track of hours spent related to the recall.”

These numbers are much higher than the previous number told to the Vail Daily. In June, Paul Wisor, the town attorney, told the Vail Daily that Avon had incurred $6,300 in litigation fees on the issue by that date.

Participate in The Longevity Project The Longevity Project is an annual campaign to help educate readers about what it takes to live a long, fulfilling life in our valley. This year Kevin shares his story of hope and celebration of life with his presentation Cracked, Not Broken as we explore the critical and relevant topic of mental health. Register Here!

In addition, the report notes that other expenses could be forthcoming. This includes general legal expenses “related to the conduct of the recall election in accordance with the District Court order and in accordance with municipal recall election laws.”

The report does not give an estimate for these expenses, but said additional legal expenses “are not anticipated” and may “arise if there is a close election or election irregularities.”

Additionally, the report states that the cost of the Nov. 2, 2021 election is estimated to be $10,000. This is well above previous estimates from the town, which previously estimated the cost would be around $3,000 for the coordinated election. According to this most recent report, the number increased because “the required language that must be included on the recall ballot has increased the printing costs.”

It also adds that this $10,000 includes the short-term rental tax ballot question, which will also be on the coordinated election ballot.

Members of the Avon Recall Committee have made requests at multiple Town Council meetings for the town to be transparent about its costs and expenses associated with the recall process.

Paul Jenick, one of the five members of the Avon Recall Committee, started his public comment at the Tuesday, Sept. 14 meeting by asking the council to share the “cost of your lawsuit and the associated litigation.”

“This should be public knowledge, the cost. Step up, come clean; the citizens of Avon deserve this information now, not post-election,” Jenick said. “Council has a track record of spending — the barn, one example; the bandstand, way over budget; the street painting — how much money have we wasted on this project? We started a recall, you started a lawsuit that we had to defend.”

On Aug. 2, 2021, the Avon Recall Committee filed a motion for attorney fees with the District Court. The motion stated that through June, 30 2021, “the Committee reasonably and necessarily incurred $62,821 in attorney fees in response to the Town’s filing of this groundless action.”

The motion concludes that “because the Town’s position was groundless vexatious and interposed for delay or harassment, the reasonable attorney fees set forth herein, and in the supporting documentation included herewith, the Committee prays that the Court enter a fee and cost award in the Committee’s favor and against the Town in the amount of $62,821.”

Todd Roehr, at the Sept. 14 Town Council meeting, stated that the committee’s “bill is now about $90,000.”

Timeline of events

The committee first submitted a petition with signatures requesting the recall on Oct. 12, 2020. However, after the town clerk deemed these signatures as insufficient, the recall committee submitted revised petitions with additional signatures on Nov. 2, which the town clerk also deemed contained an insufficient number of signatures.

From there, a debate began between the two parties over the number of signatures required to trigger a recall election. On Dec. 1, 2020 the town filed a complaint, requesting a judgment from the district court on the number of signatures required based on the recall provisions in the Colorado Constitution and Colorado Revised Statutes.

On June 23, District Court Judge Russell Granger sided with the Avon Recall Committee and held that the town had to hold a recall election for both council members. Immediately following the judge’s decision, the Town Council voted, under the legal advice of Wisor, to appeal the judge’s decision. However, Council member Chico Thuon had a change of heart that swayed the council’s vote and led to a withdrawal the appeal a week later.

Now, the recall election is to take place in the Eagle County general election on Nov. 2, 2020.

Reporter Ali Longwell can be reached at alongwell@vaildaily.com.