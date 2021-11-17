Avon launches e-bike incentive program

Avon will offer two types of rebates to residents.

Town of Avon/Courtesy photo

The town of Avon is set to launch an e-bike rebate for residents who purchase an e-bike after Saturday. Avon Town Council initially discussed implementing such a program back in August as a way to incentivize the use of electric bikes.

Electric bikes are gaining popularity as community members seek alternative ways to run errands, commute to work, reduce carbon emissions and exercise.

The town will offer two types of rebates to residents. The $200 rebate will be available to full-time Avon residents who purchase a new e-bike through a local retailer or online with a minimum purchase price of $1,000. A $100 rebate is also available on used e-bikes with a minimum purchase price of $500. There is a limit of one rebate per person and two e-bike rebates per household, regardless of whether the e-bikes are new or used. Additionally, the e-bike must be used to offset vehicle mileage.

The E-Bike Rebate Application can be completed through the town of Avon website. Rebates are only available on e-bikes purchased after Saturday, and detailed invoices and receipts for e-bike purchases must be furnished. The rebate application and associated receipts must be received no later than 180 days from the date of purchase. Rebate checks will be distributed within four to six weeks of receiving the completed rebate application.

Rebates are for full-time Avon residents only and voter registration or proof of full-time residency is required. The resident must intend to replace trips otherwise taken by an automobile by using the e-bike. There is no rebate for recreational use. Rebates are subject to change and/or discontinuation without notice. Funding is limited. Applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

Currently, Holy Cross Energy offers a $200 rebate for e-bike purchases to customers with a Holy Cross Energy account who are offsetting vehicle miles. It is its most popular rebate, and in 2020 and thus far in 2021, the company has issued more than 520 rebates. The Edwards Metro District also offers a $200 e-bike purchase rebate for full-time residents who intend to use the e-bike to offset vehicle miles with a limit of two rebates per household.

To learn more about the Town of Avon e-bike rebate program or to complete a rebate application, visit Avon.org/2375/e-bike-rebate .