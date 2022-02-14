Avon makes a shift toward values-based marketing, messaging

People are already coming to Avon, so the town is shifting its marketing toward what people can do and expect once they’re in town.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily archive

Avon is making a concerted effort to shift its marketing strategy away from attracting visitors to the town and toward educating visitors and residents to the town’s community values including, but not limited to, climate action and outdoor recreation.

On Tuesday, Feb. 8, the Town Council discussed the future of the town’s marketing strategy as a result of prior council member comments that Nottingham Park has reached capacity in the summer.

“We are now at capacity, or even possibly over capacity, for those prime-time weekends. I think we really need to start thinking about taking our resources and putting them off to the shoulder seasons,” said Council member Scott Prince at the Oct. 12 Town Council meeting . “My outlook is different than it was three-plus years ago when I really saw that we had to really hit it hard to bring people here. But guess what? They’re coming here, and I don’t see any end in sight with people wanting to stay here.”

Town Manager Eric Heil said that this shift came not only in response to council comments on the park, but also with the knowledge that lodging has been “pretty full” and that people are both visiting and moving here.

“The strategy is to try to market more of our identity and values, because we know people are coming,” Heil said. “We’re not quite looking to market to attract more visitors but market, so people know what they’re getting, or not getting, if they choose to come here, either to visit or move or whatever the case may be.”

At the meeting, Heil also noted that Avon’s unique location — in close proximity Vail and Beaver Creek — means that the town benefits from the marketing spends of these locations.

“We don’t have to do anything,” he said. “We sit between two of the top five ski resorts in the country that spend a lot on marketing, so we already have a lot of people coming to this area, and they find their way to Avon because we’re part of the lodging base in the valley.”

Therefore, where the town does spend on marketing, Heil said, it gets a lot of “bang for our buck.”

In marketing more toward the town’s values, Liz Wood, the town’s communications and marketing manager, said that going forward the marketing budget will be used to find a balance between economic development, visitor experience and resident quality of life.

The town’s 2022 marketing budget is $70,000, with an additional $25,000 budgeted for events marketing. Wood noted that this budget has increased by $40,000 since 2017. Much of the 2022 budget will be spent targeting local markets, Wood said.

Typically this budget is spent largely on advertising, she said, adding that in 2021 the town had a few one-time, big-ticket spends as well. This included marketing and conducting its 2021 community survey, as well as the design and launch of its Discover Avon website.

Karl Denson's Tiny Universe plays as the sun sets on Avon's Salute to the USA July 3, 2021, in Avon. Avon’s 2022 marketing budget is $70,000, with an additional $25,000 budgeted for events marketing.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

Wood compared this budget to other Colorado mountain communities, which on the lower end included Silverthorne, with a marketing budget of $102,000 and a community outreach budget of $228,000, and on the higher end the town of Vail, with a combined $3 million marketing and community engagement budget, and Crested Butte, with a $3.3 million combined budget.

“We haven’t invested in marketing to the extent that many other ski towns have,” Wood said. “And I don’t necessarily think that we need to make a huge reduction or change to our marketing budget, but I would like to focus 2022 on what I’m calling values messaging, which includes a heavy emphasis on climate action, socially and environmentally conscious themes and passion for cultural and outdoor events.”

For 2022, Wood gave a few marketing recommendations that reflect a pursuit of this values-based marketing approach. This includes bringing attention to its deed-restricted housing program, Mi Casa, the e-bike rebate program it launched late last year, marketing of the Avon Rec Center’s programming, climate-focused messaging and more.

Additionally, council members suggested marketing campaigns that highlight how to recycle at town events, information on where to park in the summer and how to use public transit in town and more.

Mayor Sarah Smith Hymes expressed that she was behind campaigns that promote “what we expect of our visitors here or the values we hope they will embrace if they come here,” including, as multiple council members supported, many of the town’s climate action initiatives like recycling.

Climate Action Collaborative

As the town becomes more intentional about marketing its values, it is hoping this will include messaging about its climate-focused goals and initiatives. One of the ways Avon is attempting to lead on climate action as well achieve and promote these goals is in its participation with the Eagle County Climate Action Collaborative Governing Board.

At last week’s meeting, Heil also presented an update on the governing board, as well as the board’s priorities moving forward.

This governing board was formed last summer in an effort to formalize a regional effort to address the goals outlined in the county’s Climate Action Plan . Current municipal members of the board include Avon, Basalt, Minturn, Red Cliff and Vail. Smith Hymes was named chairperson of the board for its first year.

In its first months, the board determined that it would focus its action on reducing greenhouse gas emissions through addressing the two main emissions: vehicle travel and buildings.

Through this, Heil said the board acknowledged that the regional transportation authority effort is “well-developed” and is “considered to be the biggest step forward in reducing vehicle miles by increasing transit opportunities.”

As such, the group is focusing on building electrification and has identified five priority building electrification projects for its municipalities. These include adopting new building codes requiring electric infrastructure and electric vehicle infrastructure plans, requiring a referral to Holy Cross for developers in the early stage of development, committing to building all-electric public housing, and adopting benchmarking plans for building energy use.

Many of these priorities have either been executed by the town of Avon or are in the works to be executed in the near future. Plus, Heil noted, the town also has a number of projects to pursue more building electrification in 2022, starting with a thorough research and inventory of the town’s infrastructure and buildings.

Reporter Ali Longwell can be reached at alongwell@vaildaily.com.