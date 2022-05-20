Avon plans for Wildridge wildland fire evacuation training exercise

The Wildridge Wildland Fire Evacuation Training will take place on Friday, May 27 starting at 9:30 a.m. until approximately 12 p.m. Reverse 911 and EC Alert notifications systems will be tested.

This is a training exercise and will not require evacuation or road closures. Expect to see police activity and door to door knocking in certain areas of Wildridge during this training. Officials recommend the public use this as an opportunity to develop and practice their personal or family emergency plan.

The drill is a joint exercise between the Avon Police Department, Avon Public Works Department, Avon Transit and Mobility Department, Eagle River Fire Protection District, American Red Cross, Salvation Army, Vail Public Safety Communications Center, Eagle County Paramedic Services, Eagle County Human Services, Colorado State Patrol, Vail Mountain Rescue and Eagle County Emergency Management.

EC Alert is the emergency alert system for Eagle County. Subscribers can elect to receive time-sensitive emergency messages to their phone, desktop and/or mobile device based on chosen alert areas and categories. Non-emergency messaging from EC Alerts, such as traffic alerts, area alerts, business alerts and red flag warnings are only sent via email and the Everbridge App. Emergency messaging such as gas leaks, evacuations and wildfires are sent via text, phone calls, email and the Everbridge App. Even if you have signed up in the past, residents are encouraged to verify their notification settings at ECalert.org .

Volunteers are welcome to participate in the exercise and interested community members can call 970-748-4040 and ask for an on-duty supervisor to learn more about volunteer opportunities.

For more information on what you can do in the event of a wildland fire, please visit Colorado.gov/pacific/dhsem/wildfire .