Avon Police Department to rename newest K-9 officer

Avon Police is seeking the community’s input for a new name for its newest K-9 officer: a four-year old Beagle.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily Archive

In March, Avon Police Department welcomed its newest recruit: a 4-year old Beagle currently named Dottie, trained to be a therapy dog and K-9 officer. Now, the department is looking for the community’s help in potentially renaming its top dog.

The students at Avon Elementary School — where the K-9 officer, and her partner School Resource and Patrol officer Colleen Gaspard, will spend much of their time next year — came up with a number of suggestions for re-naming Dottie. All their suggestions have been narrowed down to five name finalists:

Dottie

Bagel the Beagle

Nova (Avon backwards/new star)

Avi (short for Avon)

Cubbi (Avon Elementary School mascot)

Members of the community can vote for their top name suggestion now through Thursday, April 28 at SurveyMonkey.com/r/8GS5RKV.

The winning name will be announced on Friday, April 29.

For more information about the Avon Police Department’s K-9 officer, contact her handler Colleen Gaspard at cgaspard@avon.org or (970) 748-4026.