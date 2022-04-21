Avon Police Department to rename newest K-9 officer
The department is asking residents to vote on a new name for the 4-year old Beagle
In March, Avon Police Department welcomed its newest recruit: a 4-year old Beagle currently named Dottie, trained to be a therapy dog and K-9 officer. Now, the department is looking for the community’s help in potentially renaming its top dog.
The students at Avon Elementary School — where the K-9 officer, and her partner School Resource and Patrol officer Colleen Gaspard, will spend much of their time next year — came up with a number of suggestions for re-naming Dottie. All their suggestions have been narrowed down to five name finalists:
- Dottie
- Bagel the Beagle
- Nova (Avon backwards/new star)
- Avi (short for Avon)
- Cubbi (Avon Elementary School mascot)
Members of the community can vote for their top name suggestion now through Thursday, April 28 at SurveyMonkey.com/r/8GS5RKV.
The winning name will be announced on Friday, April 29.
For more information about the Avon Police Department’s K-9 officer, contact her handler Colleen Gaspard at cgaspard@avon.org or (970) 748-4026.