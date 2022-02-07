Avon Police Department to swear in two new officers

Avon Police officer John Mackey helps pick out toys during the Shop with a Cop event in December 2021 at the Walmart in Avon.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily archive

On Tuesday night, the Avon Police Department will have a swearing in and badge pinning ceremony for two new officers, Cirilo Zarate and Joshua Hernandez. The ceremony reflects the ongoing effort of the department to hire more police officers of Latino descent.

The ceremony will take place at the start of this week’s Avon Town Council meeting, with Mayor Sarah Smith Hymes presiding over the ceremony.

Zarate has worked in the ski and bicycle industry in Eagle County for many years, but is now making the transition into the police service. In doing so, he follows in his father’s footsteps. His father previously served in the Mexican Federal Police Force.

According to the meeting packet , Zarate “hails from the Nahua indigenous tribe in Central Mexico,” and speaks English, Spanish and his tribal language. Zarate’s wife will pin his badge at Tuesday’s ceremony.

The second officer being sworn in is Hernandez, who has previously served as a Community Response Ranger for the town in Harry A. Nottingham Park. After serving in this role, Hernandez applied to be an officer with the Avon Police Department.

According to the packet, Hernandez grew up in both Chicago and Indiana. He is also a mixed martial artist, competing in amateur MMA, Brazilian jiu-jitsu and boxing competitions.

Both Hernandez and Zarate completed the police academy in December 2021 and are working through their field training, which they are expected to complete this May.

The new officers reflect the local police department’s push to build a police force that is representative of the community it serves — which, based on the 2020 Census, is approximately 39% Hispanic or Latino . Avon Police Department Chief of Police Greg Daly previously told the Vail Daily that over the past 10 years, the department has been actively recruiting more Latino and Hispanic officers.

Just last summer, the Avon Police Department swore in four officers of Latino descent, three of whom are immigrants. At that time, Daly said having a force reflective of demographics helps the department better act on its core tenant of community policing.

“I think that it’s very important in a smaller town to have that relationship with the people we serve,” Daly said at that time. “We are people from the community, that live in the community, that have kids in schools here.”

These new hires also come at a time when many local law enforcement agencies, including the Avon Police Department, are facing challenges with recruitment. Even with these two new officers, Daly told the Vail Daily in December that the department still has three openings, the most it’s had at one time in eight years.

At the meeting, the Avon Police Department will also be presenting a number of “Chiefs Community Partnership Awards” to community members, organizations and businesses that supported the annual Shop with a Cop event in December.

Daly wrote in his report of the presentation that the event is “another opportunity to foster trust relationships between our community and the men and women whose mission is to serve and protect.”

The report goes on to name numerous individuals and businesses that helped make the event possible.

The Avon Town Council meeting will be hosted both virtually and in person on Tuesday, Feb. 8, starting at 5 p.m. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to start at 5:05 p.m. For those interested in attending virtually via Zoom , you can register at Avon.org . The in-person meeting will take place at Avon Town Hall, 100 Mikaela Way.

Reporter Ali Longwell can be reached at alongwell@vaildaily.com.