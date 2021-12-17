Avon receives grant to expand electric vehicle charging infrastructure





The town of Avon was recently awarded a $45,000 grant through the Colorado Department of Energy’s Charge Ahead program. The grant will allow the town to install five more Level 2 electric vehicle chargers in 2022.

The additional chargers will be located at the Avon Town Hall and on the south end of Lake Street. Avon recently activated two additional electric vehicle chargers at Beaver Creek Place (one DC Fast Charger and one Level 2 charger) with the funding assistance of a $44,000 grant from the Department of Energy’s Charge Ahead program. By the end of 2022, Avon will offer public access to nine Level 2 chargers and two DC Fast Chargers, capable of charging 20 electric vehicles at once. Traer Creek Plaza also offers public access to two Level 2 chargers.

Avon’s goal is to be a leader in supporting electric vehicle usage.

The installation of electric vehicle chargers in Avon helps support electric vehicle travel to the town from the Front Range and for travel across Colorado on I-70. The transition to electric vehicles over the next 10-15 years has been announced by all major vehicle manufacturers. Construction of public infrastructure for electric vehicles is a high priority Climate Action policy adopted by the Avon Town Council.

“Access to EV charging stations is an important step towards supporting electric vehicles and maintaining Avon as a convenient destination for travel in the future,” said Mayor Sarah Smith Hymes.

The two electric vehicle chargers that were installed in 2020 reduced passenger vehicle greenhouse gas emissions by 15,000kg, which is the equivalent of planting 383 trees and letting them grow for 10 years. Avon expects that the expansion of electric vehicle chargers in 2022 will increase this greenhouse gas reduction by a factor of five. Access to Avon’s chargers is through the ChargePoint network.

Level 2 chargers are complementary while the DC Fast Chargers cost $0.15/kWh.

Questions may be directed to Eva Wilson, Avon Mobility Department, ewilson@avon.org , (970) 390-2014.