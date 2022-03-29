Avon seeking members for its planning and zoning commission

At its April 26 meeting, the Avon Town Council will appoint four open seats to its planning and zoning commission. There are three open positions for a two-year term, and one open seat for a one-year term.

The seven-member board serves as the design review board and helps shape policy and land-use decisions. The commission is responsible for guiding coordinated development and helping to implement the goals and policies of the Avon Comprehensive Plan.

The commission meets on the first and third Tuesdays of each month at 5 p.m. at Avon Town Hall. Members receive a $100 per meeting stipend and an Avon Recreation Center pass for their service.

The commission includes five and seven members that are registered electors of Avon at the time of their appointment as well as two to three members that are industry professionals, including architects, landscape architects or designers.

Letters of interest and resumes will be accepted through April 20 at 3 p.m., with interviews scheduled for the April 26 Town Council meeting.

An application, cover letter and resume with at least three references can be emailed to jobs@avon.org or dropped off at the Avon Town Hall located at 100 Mikaela Way.