Avon seeks community feedback on issues, services

The town of Avon launched its 2021 community survey on Monday. The online survey will gauge public opinion on a number of topics including services, activities and the policy direction of the town.

The survey includes, but is not limited to, questions related to the quality of current town services, the direction of the town, special events, housing and the best methods to provide residents with local government information. Avon town leaders want to hear from the community on these and other issues.

The 52-question survey is now available online through the town’s Engage Avon platform. It will be available through June 21.

An email address is required to take the survey, and participants may choose their preferred language.

The results of the survey will be presented to the Avon Town Council in August and a final report will be available in September. Outcomes are expected to be valuable for strategic planning, community and economic development, public education and budgeting purposes.

To take the survey, visit Avon.org/Survey .