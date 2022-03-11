Avon seeks community members for Health and Recreation Committee

The Avon Recreation Center.

Courtesy Photo

The town of Avon is seeking community members to join its Health and Recreation Committee. The committee is comprised of five to nine voting members and two non-voting members. There are currently five voting member vacancies on the committee. All positions are appointed by the Avon Town Council.

Duties of the volunteer advisory committee include, but are not limited to:

Review, research and study the town’s health and recreation, including, but not limited to: healthy community issues, planning, policies and implementing strategies for improving overall community health; comparisons to both incorporated and unincorporated peer communities with recreation facilities and programs; and the design, programming and estimated cost of recreational facility improvements including, but not limited to, remodeling and expansion of the Avon Recreation Center.

Conduct community outreach, studies and surveys to determine community preferences for recreation programming, recreation facilities and healthy community policies.

Serve as a liaison to Eagle County healthy communities’ efforts.

Provide recommendations to the Avon Town Council concerning healthy community, recreation programming and recreation facilities.

Interested applicants can learn more about the purpose and duties of the Health and Recreation Committee and review Town of Avon Resolution 22-02 approving the Health and Recreation Committee at Avon.org .

Applications will be accepted through Friday, April 1, with interviews tentatively scheduled for the Avon Town Council meeting on Tuesday, April 12.

A completed Health and Recreation Committee application along with a resume and at least three references, can be emailed to Recreation Director, Michael Labagh at mlabagh@avon.org . Or, applications cabn be dropped off at Avon Town Hall (100 Mikaela Way) in the secure drop box of the entrance foyer or mailed to P.O. Box 975, Avon, CO, 81620.

The Health and Recreation Committee application is also available at the Avon Recreation Center front desk or at Avon.org .