Avon seeks food vendors for summer events

As the town of Avon prepares to host a full schedule of events this summer, it is putting out an open call for food vendors. Vendors can now apply for vending locations at many of the town’s events including AvonLIVE! summer concerts, Salute to the USA and more.

“We are working hard to curate the perfect line of options for our community with a desire for healthy, fresh, flavorful and varied cuisine options for our guests,” said Danita Dempsey, cultural, arts and special events manager for the town of Avon.

The town is looking for vendors that utilize minimal waste practices and have exquisite presentation, professional and thoughtful branding. Special consideration will be given to those that exhibit cleanliness and practice good environmental stewardship.

To learn more about the opportunity, visit avon.org/484/Vending-Opportunities . To apply, submit an application to Emily Myler, Avon’s general government intern, at emyler@avon.org .