Avon seeks members for cultural, events board

The town of Avon is seeking community members to join the Cultural, Arts and Special Events Committee. The committee is comprised of seven voting members and two non-voting members. There will be four voting member vacancies as of Feb. 1. Positions are appointed by the Avon Town Council.

Duties of the volunteer advisory committee include, but are not limited to:

• Providing advice concerning the development and implementation of the Cultural, Arts and Special Events Strategic Plan for the town of Avon;

• Reviewing, researching and providing guidance and advice on culture, arts and special event programming in the town of Avon;

• Reviewing applications for third-party produced events and providing recommendations to the Avon Town Council.

Interested applicants can learn more about the purpose and duties of the committee, and review Town of Avon Resolution 19-12 approving the Committee at http://www.avon.org. Applications will be accepted through March 1, with interviews scheduled for the March 9 Avon Town Council meeting.

A completed committee application, along with a resume and at least three references, can be emailed to Danita Dempsey, Cultural, Arts and Special Events Committee Manager, at ddempsey@avon.org, dropped off at Avon Town Hall, located at 100 Mikaela Way, or mailed to P.O. Box 975, Avon, 81620.

The committee Application is available at http://www.avon.org.