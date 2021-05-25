Avon tests new wildland fire siren

The town of Avon is conducting a test of its new summer wildland fire evacuation siren in north Wildridge Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning.

Last week, the town conducted tests of its Integrated Public Alert and Warning System, a text messaging system for all cell phones in the area, during a wildland fire evacuation training.

These tests are occurring as the town prepares for the upcoming wildfire season.

For more information on the test and to get alerts for other future tests, residents can sign up for EC Alert, the emergency alert system for Eagle County, at ecalert.org .