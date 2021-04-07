Avon to add two new electric vehicle charging stations in Beaver Creek

Avon was awarded $44,000 for two new electric vehicle (EV) chargers from the Colorado’s Charge Ahead Grant program.

Photo from Shutterstock

The town of Avon is one step closer to its climate, transportation and sustainability goals with its latest grant. Avon was awarded $44,000 for two new electric vehicle chargers from the Colorado’s Charge Ahead Grant program.

The two new chargers — a DC fast charger and a Level II charger to be exact — will double the capacity of the Beaver Creek Place Charging Station. With the additions, four electric vehicles can be charged at one time.

These new EV chargers represent the town’s commitment to promoting clean air through transportation decarbonization.

On March 8, Avon became a member of the GoEV City Campaign , which is a joint effort of the Southwest Energy Efficiency Project, the Clean Energy Economy for the Region, the Colorado Public Interest Research Group, Conservation Colorado and the Sierra Club. The GoEV campaign aims to help cities electrify its transportation from public transit and municipal fleets to all community vehicles. Boulder County, Summit County, Golden and Fort Collins are all members of this coalition.

This designation builds upon Avon previous electric vehicle and climate action plans, including its participation in the 2016 Climate Action Plan for the Eagle County Community. This plan aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 25% by 2025 and 80% by 2050.

“With transportation now the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in the state, the Colorado ski industry and mountain communities have a critical role to play in this sector’s decarbonization,” said Stefan Johnson, transportation program manager at CLEER and representative of the GoEV City Coalition. “We commend the Town of Avon for their bold commitment to zero emission vehicles and hope to see other mountain communities follow their example.”

The Colorado Charge Ahead Grant program is joint program between the Regional Air Quality Council and the Colorado Energy Office. The program, started in 2012, provides information and financial support for electric vehicles and their supply equipment. This program, as well as the GoEV Coalition, was created to help meet Colorado’s electric vehicle goals .