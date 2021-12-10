Avon to get a stop from the Bustang

The Colorado Department of Transportation’s Bustang service on Dec. 12 will add an Avon stop.

Daily file photo

The Colorado Department of Transportation is expanding its transit service to include the town of Avon. Bustang is the department’s interregional express bus service, connecting populations, employment centers, and local transit entities along Interstates 70 and 25.

The Bustang Avon stop begins Dec. 12. A bus will depart from Avon Station to Denver Union Station at 6:10 a.m. and 8:20 a.m. Return trips will arrive at Avon Station at 5:45 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Complete Bustang schedules and fares can be found at ridebustang.com .

In addition, CDOT is launching a weekend shuttle service from Avon Station to Denver Union Station in mid-February. The new Pegasus route will operate smaller shuttle vans on I-70 and be able to run on the state’s express toll lanes near Idaho Springs for faster trips, especially during congested times.

For more information, email mobility@avon.org or call 970-748-4120.