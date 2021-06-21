Avon to test wildland fire evacuation siren in Wildridge

Avon will test its Wildland Fire Evacuation Siren in northern Wildridge on Wednesday at noon.

The siren tests are being conducted to:

Gauge the effectiveness of the siren in the Wildridge Subdivision, inside and outside of residences; and

Remind residents that the purpose of the siren is to direct residents to check their cell phones for emergency alerts.

The siren is currently co-located with communications equipment owned by the Eagle River Water and Sanitation District at 5700 Wildridge Road East, on a town of Avon-owed site. This public safety device will be used if there is a pre-evacuation or evacuation order for Wildridge residents. The purpose of the safety siren alert is to direct residents to check their cell phones or other device for safety alerts, especially if the notification is sent at night.

This siren was installed in Wildridge earlier this May, with some kickback from residents in the neighborhood. Residents asked for the town to reconsider the location of the siren. However, with wildland fire danger at its peak, the town intends to continue to test the siren as installed in its current location until other solutions are fully evaluated.

This siren is part of the town’s commitment to protect its residents and guests in the event of a wildland fire. The same siren is used by Bachelor Gulch for wildland fire evacuation.

The town also asks that residents sign up for Eagle County Alerts. This is one of the best tools to receive important public safety information, particularly in the event of a wildland fire. Subscribers can elect to receive time-sensitive emergency messages to their phone, desktop and/or mobile device based on chosen alert areas and categories.

Non-emergency messaging from EC Alerts, such as traffic alerts, area alerts, business alerts and red flag warnings are only sent via email and the Everbridge App. Emergency messaging such as gas leaks, evacuations and wildfires are sent via text, phone calls, email, and the Everbridge App. Even if you have signed up in the past, residents are encouraged to verify their notification settings at ecalert.org .

For questions about the wildland fire siren testing, please contact the Avon Police Department at (970) 748-4040.