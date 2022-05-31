Avon to unveil new public art at June 10 walking tour

Matelasse is one of the 19 scultures that will be installed in 2022 for Art Around Avon.

Courtesy Photo

The second annual Art Around Avon self-guided walking tour will kick off Friday, June 10 at 6 p.m. Starting at Avon Town Hall, the tour will debut off 19 new sculptures around town.

Art Around Avon was a new program of the town which launched last summer and showcased the value of art in public places by displaying sculptures and art that will rotate on an annual basis.

The new exhibit will be on display through May 2023. The artists will be available during the walking tour to share their inspirations and creative energy behind the work.

“We are energized by the growth of the Art Around Avon program and enthusiastic to once again share these stunning bodies of work with our community,” said Danita Dempsey, the town’s culture, arts and special events manager. “Our community-based volunteer jury panel worked diligently to curate just the right pieces for Avon, and we couldn’t be more grateful.”

The 19 sculptures on exhibition are also available for purchase on the town’s website.

The Art Around Avon Walk will go from 6 to 7:30 p.m. beginning at Avon Town Hall (100 Mikaela Way). For questions about this event or the Art Around Avon program, please contact Culture, Arts and Special Events Manager Danita Dempsey at ddempsey@avon.org or 970-748-4065.