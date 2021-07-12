Avon Town Council to consider resolution supporting Biden’s America the Beautiful initiative

The town will consider a resolution that urges governmental entities to increase the tools for local groups to be able to preserve biodiversity and ecosystems as well as mitigate the impacts of climate change.

The Mountain Pact is encouraging communities to express support for the Biden-Harris administration’s America the Beautiful initiative. And on Tuesday, July 13, the Avon Town Council will consider passing a resolution to support the initiative.

The America the Beautiful initiative was announced by the presidential administration on May 6, 2021 , and outlines a 10-year plan to restore the nation’s lands, waters and wildlife.

The plan calls for an “effort to support locally led and voluntary conservation and restoration efforts across public, private and Tribal lands and waters in order to create jobs and strengthen the economy’s foundation; tackle the climate and nature crises; and address inequitable access to the outdoors,” according to the U.S. Department of the Interior’s release.

This includes the following six priority areas:

Creating more parks and safe outdoor opportunities in nature-deprived communities

Supporting Tribally led conservation and restoration priorities.

Expanding collaborative conservation of fish and wildlife habitats and corridors

Increasing access for outdoor recreation

Incentivizing and rewarding the voluntary conservation efforts of fishers, ranchers, farmers and forest owners

Creating jobs by investing in restoration and resilience projects and initiatives, including the Civilian Climate Corps

The Mountain Pact is a lobbying group that focuses on mobilizing local mountain governments to address issues that impact their communities. Many local Eagle County governments have pledged support for issues at the encouragement of the lobbying group.

Most recently, the Avon Town Council passed a resolution that pledged its support of President Joe Biden’s executive order to temporarily pause new oil and gas leasing on public lands. Earlier in the year, the Eagle Board of County Commissioners as well as the Avon Town Council and Vail Mayor Pro Tem Kim Langmaid signed a Mountain Pact letter to urge the presidential administration to protect public lands.

In the Mountain Pact’s overview of the Biden-Harris administration’s America the Beautiful report and plan , it includes an important goal of protecting 30% of U.S. lands and waters by 2030. This is also known as the 30×30 goal and seeks to preserve biodiversity and ecosystems as well as mitigate the impacts of climate change.

While the presidential administration’s plan creates frameworks and goals for local, state and national efforts, it does not outline what efforts could look like. The Mountain Pact’s report on the administration’s plan does outline some potential efforts on each governmental level.

Some of these efforts include creating more outdoor spaces and areas, focusing on diversity, equity and in-land protection efforts as well as identifying lands and waters in need of protection and creating funding and plans in order to achieve management and protection of said lands.

Another advocacy organization, The Center for Western Priorities, also has provided resources, via its program The Western Road to 30 , on how Western leaders and governments can meet this 30×30 goal . According to the Western Road to 30, there are already a number of locally led conservation efforts in support of this goal, but the group also provides additional opportunities to support and lead additional efforts.

The drafted resolution in the Avon Town Council packet does not outline any of these efforts that the town will take on.

It does, however, pledge its support of the initiative and urges local, state and federal leaders to “to significantly increase the tools and resources available to achieve locally driven conservation projects, and to facilitate collaboration and good-faith conversations among all people living in the United States as we work together to address inequitable access to the outdoors as well as our biodiversity and climate crises.”

Locally, the town of Frisco , Pitkin County and the town of Carbondale have already passed similar resolutions, pledging support of the 30×30 goal.

The Avon Town Council is scheduled to consider this resolution on Tuesday, July 13, at approximately 7:15 p.m.

