Avon Town Hall paving work starts Oct. 18

The town of Avon is scheduled to begin paving Mikaela Way and the town hall parking lot on Monday Oct. 18.

The work will require periodic road and parking lot closures and a detour on Lake Street will be in place. Parking on Mikaela Way adjacent to the library and in the town hall parking lot will not be available. Parking is available on Benchmark Road, Lake Street, and at the recreation center. Motorists may encounter minor delays and are asked to please remain patient and allow additional travel time.

Work will be performed Oct.18 through Oct. 20 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

The project is being constructed by 360 Paving on behalf of the town. For more information, email Jim Horsley with the town of Avon Engineering Department, jhorsley@avon.org or call 970-748-4134.