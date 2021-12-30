Avon Transit offers free Tipsy Taxi shuttle service on New Year’s Eve

Avon Transit will be offering a free Tipsy Taxi service on New Year’s Eve, offering passengers a free ride home within Town limits between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m.

Look for a white, 12-passenger van with the Avon logo. You can also contact the driver directly at (970) 949-1338 to get a ride anywhere within town limits. If they are on the move and can’t answer, leave a message and they will call you back.

Roaming stops include:

Westgate Plaza

Avon Station

Christy Sports

Christie Lodge

Sheraton/Comfort Inn

Elk Lot

Westin Riverfront Hotel

More information is available online at avon.org/tipsytaxi . Whether you live in Wildridge, Buffalo Ridge or within the town core, Avon Transit will help get you home safely this New Year’s Eve.

If you have any questions, please contact the Avon Mobility Department, mobility@avon.org or call (970) 471-4120.