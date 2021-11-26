Avon Transit winter schedule on hold
The schedule will remain on hold until Beaver Creek Mountain opens
Avon Transit will transition to its winter schedule when the Beaver Creek Mountain opens. The resort is targeting a Monday opening. A shuttle supporting the Beaver Creek Tree Lighting event will operate on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021.
For public health and safety, all passengers must follow the below guidelines:
- Wear a face covering over the nose and mouth while using or waiting for the bus (face coverings are not required for persons under two years of age)
- If you have a medical condition that prevents you from wearing a face covering, please contact Avon Transit for alternate arrangements
- Board the bus from the back door only to reduce driver exposure
If you have any questions, please email mobility@avon.org or call Transit Customer Service at 970-748-4120.