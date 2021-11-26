Avon Transit winter schedule on hold

Avon Transit will transition to its winter schedule when the Beaver Creek Mountain opens.

Town of Avon/Courtesy Photo

Avon Transit will transition to its winter schedule when the Beaver Creek Mountain opens. The resort is targeting a Monday opening. A shuttle supporting the Beaver Creek Tree Lighting event will operate on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021.





For public health and safety, all passengers must follow the below guidelines:

Wear a face covering over the nose and mouth while using or waiting for the bus (face coverings are not required for persons under two years of age)

If you have a medical condition that prevents you from wearing a face covering, please contact Avon Transit for alternate arrangements

Board the bus from the back door only to reduce driver exposure

If you have any questions, please email mobility@avon.org or call Transit Customer Service at 970-748-4120.