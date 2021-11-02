Avon voters reject recalls of Sarah Smith Hymes and Tamra Underwood

Avon voters, in early results, were opposed to recalls of the town’s mayor and a council member.

Ali Longwell/Vail Daily File

Early returns show Mayor Sarah Smith Hymes and Council member Tamra Underwood will keep their seats on the Town Council following Tuesday’s recall votes.

This is based on preliminary votes compiled by 7 p.m. on Tuesday. At this time, 73.58% voted against recalling Smith Hymes and 73.80% voted against recalling Underwood.

In its justification for the recall, the Avon Recall Committee cited that both council members have acted “contrary to Avon residents’ desires.” Specifically, the committee referenced the council members’ role in the Hahnewald Barn controversy and their failure to eliminate Avon’s 2% real estate transfer tax. The statement provided on the ballot called this a “huge additional tax” that could cause real estate sales to fall through.

In their responses on the ballot, both candidates highlighted their service on council and in the town. Both Smith Hymes and Underwood were elected to Town Council in Nov. 2018 and have one year left in their terms. This is Smith Hymes’ second term on council.

Of the grounds for recall, Smith Hymes called them “baseless” and wrote that “policy differences shouldn’t be grounds for recall.”

Underwood wrote that “the work I’ve carried out alongside my fellow council members is far greater and more substantive than the issues I’m being attacked for.”

From petition to election, the effort to recall Underwood and Smith Hymes had quite the journey — and one that, in the end, will have cost the town over $90,000. The recall effort began well over a year ago, and after making its way through the district court, voters had the final say on Tuesday.

Timeline of events

A crowd gathered at the Avon Town Council to discuss the recall Tuesday, July 13 in Avon.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily File

The Avon Recall Committee was formed in July 2020 by a group of Avon citizens to recall Council members Amy Phillips, Underwood and Mayor Smith Hymes. Three recall petitions were submitted in August and the first signatures were submitted to the town clerk on Oct. 12, 2020. Phillips, however, was up for re-election in November 2020 and thus, per state statute and Avon’s Home Rule Charter, could not be subject to a recall election at that time.

Over a week later, on Oct. 22, 2020, the town of Avon Municipal Clerk Brenda Torres ruled that the committee did not submit enough signatures to trigger the election. The committee submitted additional signatures on Nov. 2, 2020, which the town clerk again deemed were insufficient — thus beginning the dispute that would make its way to the district court.

The crux of the disagreement between the Avon Recall Committee and the town was over the interpretation of the number of signatures required to initiate a recall election, as outlined in the Colorado Constitution and Colorado Revised Statutes.

The Avon Recall Committee submitted 452 valid voter signatures to recall Underwood and 462 valid voter signatures to recall Hymes on Nov. 2. It was the town’s view that these were less than the 496 voter signatures required to trigger a recall election. The committee held that only 330 signatures were required to trigger the recall election.

Ultimately, the town filed a complaint with the Eagle County District Court on Dec. 1, 2020, requesting a judgment on the number of signatures required. In this complaint, the town also held that the committee’s interpretation violated voters’ First and 14th amendment rights in failing to count undervotes — or votes not cast.

However, on June 23, 2021, District Court Judge Russell Granger sided with the Avon Recall Committee and held that the town had to hold a recall election for both council members. Immediately following the judge’s decision, the Town Council voted to appeal the judge’s decision under the legal advice of the then-town attorney Paul Wisor. However, Council member Chico Thuon had a change of heart that swayed the council’s vote and led to a withdrawal of the appeal a week later.

Reporter Ali Longwell can be reached at alongwell@vaildaily.com.