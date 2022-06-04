Avon water main work is June 6-10

Work to install a new water main at the intersection of Millies Lane and West Beaver Creek Boulevard in Avon will begin June 6 and continue through June 10. Vehicles will need to detour using Avon Road and U.S. Highway 6. Foot traffic detours will also be in place when excavation activities begin Jun. 6.

Work hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Travelers should use caution in the area and be aware of machinery operating adjacent to the road. Pedestrians, bicyclists and other non-vehicular users must comply with the sidewalk closure and detour.

This work will increase fire flow volumes and system reliability and improve the level of service to customers in the area. For more information, go to erwsd.org or call district customer service, 970-477-5451.