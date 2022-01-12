Avon Westin names spa, club directors

The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa in Avon recently announced that Lauren Warkentin has been named spa director at the award-winning Spa Anjali.

The resort has also promoted Chad Armijo to serve as Club Director at The Athletic Club at The Westin.

Lauren Warkentin



Warkentin most recently served as club manager at The Westin Riverfront’s Athletic Club. She previously served as a marketing manager for KJUS North America Inc. and East West Hospitality, and as content specialist and social media Manager for Gorsuch. A graduate of Washington & Lee University and a competitive endurance runner, Warkentin has hiked all of the Colorado 14ers and competed in many ultra-trail and road running races.

Chad Armijo



Armijo has been a trainer at the Athletic Club since 2014, teaching Pilates, Core Chisel, Sculpt and other group exercise classes. Armijo holds two masters degrees in business management and adult teaching, and has a bachelors degree in psychology.

The Westin Riverfront’s Athletic Club & Spa Anjali have 27,000 square feet of spa, fitness and wellness facilities, all with access to the resort’s 25-yard, outdoor, salt water, lap pool and three infinity hot tubs.

Spa Anjali features a treatment menu focused on three healing mountain traditions: the Rockies, Alps and Himalayas, along with a full-service salon. The Athletic Club offers more than 50 group exercise classes and extensive weight training equipment. It is also home to a Howard Head Sports Medicine Clinic.

For more information, go to WestinRiverfront.com .