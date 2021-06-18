AvonLIVE! free concert series begins June 23 with Los Texmaniacs

The AvonLIVE! free concert series kicks off on Wednesday, June 23 in Harry A. Nottingham Park. Grammy Award-winning Los Texmaniacs will open the series and take the stage at 7 p.m., entertaining the audience with their award-winning Tejano sounds.

Los Texmaniacs is a conjunto band formed by Max Baca in 1997. In 2010, Los Texmaniacs won a Grammy Award for Tejano Album of The Year, with their album “Borders y Bailes.” Members include Max Baca on bajo sexto, Josh Baca on accordion, Noel Hernandez on electric bass and Lorenzo Martínez on the drums. Los Texmaniacs have collaborated with various artists from different genres including Rick Trevino, Flaco Jimenez and Los Lobos.

Local favoritesThe Runaway Grooms will open for Los Texmaniacs at 6 p.m. Born from the rich culture of the Colorado mountains, The Runaway Grooms are advancing the musical sounds of the High Country into a diverse blend of Americana tones derived from Southern Rock influences of The Allman Brothers Band melded with eclectic grooves similar to legends like the Grateful Dead.

Between dueling guitar solos, the fullness and raw power of a screaming lap steel guitar, and three-part harmonies, The Runaway Grooms grapple the Colorado music scene while expanding their reach all across the country.

Local food trucks will be serving up food and the Hahnewald Bar will be selling an assortment of ice-cold libations with a $3 discount between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

“AvonLIVE! is a plastic-free event so please leave your plastic beverage containers at home and purchase a recyclable canned product from the Hahnewald Bar or bring your own fillable water bottle,” said Danita Dempsey, culture, arts and special events manager for the town of Avon. There are no glass bottles allowed in the park.

The use of public transportation is encouraged, as well as walking or riding a bike to the park; free parking is available.

For more information, please visit Avon.org/events or contact Danita Dempsey at ddempsey@avon.org or (970) 748-4065.