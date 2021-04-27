Avon’s Westin hires new catering manager

Elizabeth Burks



The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa in Avon has announced it has hired Elizabeth Burks to serve as catering sales and events manager.

With more than 14 years of industry experience, Burks joins The Westin Riverfront team from the Four Seasons Resort & Residences Vail. A graduate of the University of Alabama, Burks also previously held conference services positions at the Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta, The St. Regis Atlanta, The Westin Peachtree Plaza Atlanta, the W Atlanta – Downtown and the Crowne Plaza Atlanta Airport.

Owned and managed by Colorado’s East West Hospitality, the Westin Riverfront has 230 guest residences, each featuring a custom kitchen, five-piece bathroom, gas fireplace and Westin Heavenly Bed. The resort offers more than 7,500 total square feet of banquet and meeting space, including the 4,000 square foot Riverside Ballroom, plus a beautifully landscaped Wedding Lawn and a 2,000 square foot outdoor banquet terrace.

For more information, go to westinriverfront.com or call 1-866-949-1616.