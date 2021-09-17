Avon’s Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa names new GM





The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa in Avon has announced that Brian Harrier is now the general manager at the property.

Harrier joins The Westin Riverfront from the Viceroy Snowmass, another Colorado resort managed by East West Hospitality, where he most recently served as the director of operations. Harrier helped lead the Snowmass property through a full renovation while also overseeing the operations of the hotel.

A graduate of Indiana University, Harrier began his hospitality career at The Westin Princeville Ocean Resort Villas in Hawaii, where he rose to serve as the director of engineering.

“Brian is a strategic and hands-on leader who is passionate about creating positive and memorable experiences for our guests and our associates,” East West Hospitality CEO & President Colleen Weiss-Hanen said. “He has a broad level of experience in hotel operations, including working with discerning guests and homeowners, and he understands the East West Hospitality culture and core values.”

Owned and managed by East West Hospitality, The Westin Riverfront has 230 guest residences, each featuring a custom kitchen, five-piece bathroom, gas fireplace and Westin Heavenly Bed.

Amenities at The Westin Riverfront include Spa Anjali, an Athletic Club offering more than 50 group exercise classes weekly and a year-round outdoor pool and three infinity hot tubs. The resort is home to Maya, a modern Mexican kitchen created by Chef Richard Sandoval.

The resort last winter launched the new Riverfront Market, which offers to-go meals and snacks along with a selection of retail items.

The Westin Riverfront features more than 7,500 total square feet of banquet and meeting space, including the 4,000 square foot Riverside Ballroom, as well as a Wedding Lawn and a 2,000 square foot outdoor banquet terrace.

Skiers and snowboarders have direct access to Beaver Creek Mountain via the Riverfront Express Gondola.

For more information on The Westin Riverfront, go to WestinRiverFront.com or call 1-866-949-1616.