Avon’s Westin Riverfront upgrades athletic club

The Athletic Club has been upgraded at the Westin Riverfront & Spa in Avon.

Courtesy photo

The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa in Avon has announced it has completed a $500,000 upgrade to its Athletic Club with the addition of an extensive line of TechnoGym strength and cardio equipment and a refresh of all flooring & paint.

The exclusive fitness equipment provider for the Olympic Village and the PGA, TechnoGym equipment now available at the Athletic Club at The Westin includes:

8 Skillrun treadmills

5 elliptical machines

4 Skillbikes

4 Omnia weight training stations

4 TechnoGym bench units

2 Climb Live Stairclimbers

2 Bike Live and 1 Recline Live bike

1 Skillrow

2 Power racks, plus 1 bench press & squat rack

3 Cable stations

Leg press & Dual leg curl/extension equipment

Assisted chin up and dip station

The Athletic Club has also created Studio M: Mikaela Shiffrin Performance Studio, a workout space inspired by Olympic Gold Medalist Mikaela Shiffrin, who trains at the facility when she is in Colorado. Studio M will redefine the treadmill, HIIT and indoor cycling experience with more versatility than ever, app-connected entertainment, biofeedback, large HD screens and large HD televisions. Studio M can be enjoyed individually or in group classes.

The Athletic Club at The Westin & Spa Anjali features 27,000 square feet of spa, fitness and wellness facilities, all with views, along with access to the Westin Riverfront’s 25-meter outdoor salt water lap pool and three infinity hot tubs. The Athletic Club was recently honored in the Vail Daily’s 2021 Best of Vail Valley Awards, including Best Pilates Studio and Best Spa.

The Athletic Club in 2021 created a dedicated new Outdoor Gym featuring a Technogym tower for strength training exercises, along with weights, mats and cardio equipment. The Athletic Club will continue to offer its eight Peloton bikes, and is also home to a Howard Head Sports Medicine Clinic.

For more information, go to AthleticClubWestin.com .