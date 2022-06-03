BallotTrax available for Eagle County voters during 2022 primary

Ballots were mailed to military and overseas voters on Friday, May 13, and ballots will be mailed to all other voters the week of June 6.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily archive

Eagle County voters will have the opportunity to track their ballot for the 2022 primary election using BallotTrax, a mail ballot locator and notification system. BallotTrax has been in place since 2020 and provides a way for voters to track the progress of their ballot.

BallotTrax enables voters to receive notifications by phone, email or text about the status of their mail ballot, from the time it is mailed to the voter to when it is received and accepted. Voters may select the type of messages they wish to receive and when they want to receive the messages.

“Approximately 60% of active Eagle County registered voters are enrolled in BallotTrax, and voter feedback on the tracking notifications have been overwhelmingly positive,” said Clerk and Recorder Regina O’Brien. “I encourage Eagle County voters to enroll in BallotTrax for the upcoming 2022 Primary Election.”

Messages about the status of voter ballots will begin after ballots are mailed. Ballots were mailed to military and overseas voters on Friday, May 13, and ballots will be mailed to all other voters the week of June 6.

June 6 is also the last day voters may change party affiliation or choose to be unaffiliated for purposes of the June 28 primary election.

Eagle County voters can enroll in BallotTrax by visiting Eagle.ballottrax.net or GoVoteColorado.gov and clicking on “Sign up for BallotTrax.”

For more information on Eagle County’s 2022 Primary Election, to register to vote, change party affiliation, or update your voter registration, please visit EagleCounty.us/vote or GoVoteColorado.gov .