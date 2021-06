Val Constien runs for Battle Mountain High School in the 2013-14 school year. Constien, who went on to star at the University of Colorado, is vying for an Olympic bid in steeplechase.

Daily file photo

Battle Mountain High School graduate Val Constien qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the 3000-meter steeplechase.

Constien is a 2014 graduate of Battle Mountain and attended the University of Colorado following high school.

Constien finished third on Thursday in at the Olympic Trials in Oregon behind Emma Coburn, first, and Courtney Frerichs.

