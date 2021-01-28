Battle Mountain High, Edwards, Red Hill schools send COVID-19 notices

Battle Mountain High School and the Edwards and Red Hill elementary schools have sent community COVID-19 notifications after learning of new positive cases. Thirty-two students and seven staff will quarantine, Eagle County Schools said Thursday.

Battle Mountain sent notices Wednesday after learning of a positive case last in school Friday, Jan. 22. Ten students will quarantine, while no staff were determined to be close contacts.

The cases at the high school will be reported as an outbreak — two or more unrelated cases at a location — though contact tracing found the transmission happened at social gatherings outside of the school, the district said. The district reminded families to limit gatherings to two households and less than 10 people, and also to wear face masks and practice social distancing while together.

Edwards and Red Hill elementary schools sent notices Thursday after learning of positive cases. At the Edwards school, the positive case was last in school Monday, Jan. 25, and 15 students and two staff members will quarantine. The positive case at Red Hill Elementary was also last in school Monday, and seven students and five staff will quarantine, the district said.