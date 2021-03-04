Battle Mountain High School offering Spanish speaking parent support group

The second Wednesday of every month, Battle Mountain High School hosts a Spanish speaking parent support group at 6 p.m. The next meeting will be Wednesday, March 10.

For more information about the Zoom meeting (ID: 899 9062 9249) and other offerings from the school, visit eagleschools.net . Call BMHS hablo Español! 970-328-2930.

Among the tips offered are ways to frequently discuss goals and plans for the future with your children, including asking about where they see themselves in the future, who they are with and why it is important to graduate high school.

The school also offers advice on how to monitor students’ grades, set boundaries and talk about their school day.

For more academic resources for students and parents at BMHS, visit the school’s site online at eagleschools.net .