Battle Mountain High School selects interim principal

Jason Mills is the new interim principal at Battle Mountain, taking over from Rob Parish.

Special to the Daily

Eagle County School District announced Monday that Jason Mills was selected as the interim principal for Battle Mountain High School in Edwards for the 2021-22 school year.

Mills previously served as the head of school for Stone Creek Charter School, an independent K-8 school with three campuses across the county. Prior to that, Mills spent more than 10 years with Eagle County Charter Academy, serving in a variety of capacities, including teacher, team leader and governing board director.

“We’re excited to welcome Jason to Battle Mountain High School and the interim principal role,” Superintendent Philip Qualman said. “He brings considerable leadership experience to this position and is eager to contribute.”

Mills will be replacing Rob Parish, who is stepping into the role of assistant principal. Parish is making the move to “have more time available as head coach” of the Battle Mountain cross-country team, according to a previous email from district spokesman Dan Dougherty to the Vail Daily. The high school’s current assistant principal, Jason Spannage, is moving to Eagle Valley Middle School, where he will serve as the assistant principal.

The interviewing process for this interim position included panel interviews involving representatives from all stakeholder groups a candidate will interact with as principal, followed by community meet-and-greet opportunities. Community members were encouraged to provide written comments on candidates to inform the hiring decision.

In the interviewing process, Mills said that the school’s culture of learning is what drew him toward the available position, and he is excited to continue to support the success.

“I am honored to join Battle Mountain High School’s legacy of cultivating a culturally diverse learning community with a focus on high standards and academic rigor while developing a strong sense of personal connection,” Mills said. “BMHS’s commitment to fostering a culture of engaged, creative and connected learners is inspiring, and I look forward to contributing to its collective success.”

Mills has a bachelor of arts degree in political science from the University of Georgia and a master’s of education in leadership from Colorado State University.

He also holds a principal license and a teacher license in social studies from the Colorado Department of Education, earned through coursework at Colorado State University.