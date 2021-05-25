Battle Mountain High School succeeds with spring play

After three months of hard work, and any number of challenges due to COVID-19 precautions, students at Battle Mountain High School presented “Little Women, the Musical.”

Jason Spannagle/Special to the Daily

After nearly three months of dedication and hard work, the Battle Mountain Players were able to present four riveting performances of “Little Women the Musical,“ despite COVID-19 restrictions.

The show opened April 29 and ran through May 2. Thanks to directors Sheresa Wilbanks, David Mayer, Courtney Lorenz, and choreographer Meredith Kirkman, the production impressed all in attendance with its level of professionalism.

Despite masks, social distancing, and capacity limits, the performances inspired feelings of joy and awe that have been missed throughout the pandemic.

The cast of Battle Mountain High School’s “Little Women the Musical.”

Jason Spannagel/Special to the Daily

On opening night, Eagle County Schools Superintendent Philip Qualman was in the audience along with many other teachers and administrators.

Qualman said he was amazed by the quality of work produced by the students even while wearing masks. Like many other cast members, Battle Mountain junior Savina May said that being in Little Women was the first thing this year that has brought positivity and normalcy back into her life.

“I think this musical was exactly what our community needed”, she said. “When the lights came up on stage that first night, I think everyone in the theater knew that the show was going to be memorable.”

Singing and dancing with face coverings added another degree of difficulty to Battle Mountain High School’s production of “Little Women the Musical.”

Jason Spannagel/special to the Daily

For long-dedicated Battle Mountain seniors, “Little Women” was the last theatrical performance of their high school careers. The words of Ella Dunn summarized the collective sentiments of the graduating cast members.

“It was truly the best show we could have ended high school with,” Dunn said. “It was just an incredible group of people and I’m so grateful to have been able to be a part of something so special during this challenging year.”

Production director Sheresa Wilbanks thanked the amazing team of directors, administration, students, parents, and community members for their support throughout the past few months.

“I’m grateful to have been able to be a part of Little Women,” Wilbanks said. “It was one of the best shows I have ever had the privilege to direct.”