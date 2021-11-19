Beaver Creek delays opening due to lack of snow

Beaver Creek is the latest Colorado resort to push back its Opening Day due to warm, dry weather.

On Friday, Vail Resorts announced that Beaver Creek’s scheduled opening on Nov. 24 —the day before Thanksgiving —won’t happen because of the unseasonably warm weather and a lack of snowfall.

John Plack, a spokesperson for Vail Resorts, said recent, colder temperatures have allowed snowmaking crews to make considerable coverage gains on terrain in the upper and middle portions of the resort. It’s the lower elevations where a lack of snowfall and a warm start to the month have made it difficult to create connectivity to Beaver Creek’s base area.

“Right now, it’s really all about waiting for the right temperatures,” Plack said. “As we get closer to the right temperatures, it creates opportunities for us to make more snow.”

Beaver Creek is just the latest Colorado ski area to delay its opening.

Steamboat recently delayed its opening until Nov. 27, and Telluride announced this week it had delayed its opening from Thanksgiving Day until Dec. 3

Beaver Creek is set to host the Birds of Prey World Cup speed races Dec. 3-5. The race schedule includes a downhill on Saturday, Dec. 4, sandwiched between two super-G races.

Plack said course crews working on the Birds of Prey track have dialed in snowmaking on the upper sections but still need more snowmaking windows to fill in the lower sections and the finish area. The International Ski Federation is set to evaluate how the course is shaping up on Sunday.

The release states that operations teams are monitoring the weather and snow makers will continue to make snow in the base area at every opportunity.

For guests visiting during the Thanksgiving holiday, Beaver Creek Village will host the World’s Best Chocolate Chip Cookie competition Nov. 24 and the 41st Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony Nov. 26. The village ice rink will be open daily from 12 to 9 p.m.

For guests looking to ski and snowboard over the holiday, Vail Mountain is open. Epic Pass holders can also ski at Breckenridge and Keystone.

Up-to-date resort information, is available at Beavercreek.com .

